Riyadh: Huawei will soon build a cloud region in Saudi Arabia, its rotating chairman Guo Ping said on Tuesday.
Addressing the LEAP 2022 technology innovation conference, Guo said the hosting of the Huawei Cloud region in the Middle East will boost local businesses and governments’ ability to access more robust and secure cloud services.
“Going digital is now a key global consensus,” Guo said. “Over the past three years alone, many global enterprises have fully embraced digitalisation, with the top 10 per cent of these organisations growing their revenue as much as five times faster than those who have not embraced digitalisation. Huawei’s own customers, partners, and developers can rely on our services to help industries in the region go digital.”
Huawei is already an active contributor in Saudi’s digital transformation process, Guo highlighted, as the company has helped local carriers connect over 5.5 million people in remote areas. For the past 17 years, the company has assured stable Saudi telecom networks during major national events such as the Haj that demands high quality networks. Huawei also worked with industry leaders like Aramco on intelligent oil field operations.
LEAP is being held for the first time in Saudi Arabia from February 1 to 3, bringing together leading technology corporations, inspiring start-up founders, and venture capitalists to discuss opportunities and potential in the digital economy.