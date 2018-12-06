Huawei, in a statement, said the arrest was made on behalf of the US so Meng could be extradited to “face unspecified charges” in the Eastern District of New York. “The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng,” Huawei said. “The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion. Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US and EU.”