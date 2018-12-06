Already the governments of the United States, New Zealand and Australia have moved to block the use of Huawei’s equipment in the rollout of future 5G networks. Similar moves are under consideration in the United Kingdom, while telecoms provider BT has just confirmed it is removing Huawei equipment from key areas of its 4G network, amid concern from MI6 about Chinese firms’ presence in such infrastructure. US regulations were announced in April that banned government companies buying from any company deemed a security threat, which was thought to be a way of blocking purchases by Huawei and another Chinese manufacturer, ZTE. In July, the US lifted the ban on ZTE as part of a settlement in which the company paid the US Treasury a $1billion penalty.