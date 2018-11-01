Dubai: As both the telecom operators have launched its eSIM (embedded SIM) service for iPhones in the UAE, customers need to visit Etisalat or du stores to get a QR code to activate it.

Currently, only iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max support eSIM facility.

If you’re an existing customer, you can change from a physical SIM to an eSIM, while new customers can get a new eSIM mobile connection. Because you can only use one SIM at any given point in time, you should have multi-SIM service to use two or more SIMs with the same mobile number simultaneously with different devices.

If you require a new mobile connection, go to the nearest store and get a new eSIM mobile connection.

If you are an Etisalat customer, both prepaid and postpaid customers can apply for the service, but its only postpaid for du customers. Du will offer eSIM for prepaid customers in December.

Etisalat takes only minutes to activate the eSIM, but du’s website says it will take 24 hours to transfer from an existing normal SIM to an eSIM and 24 to 48 hours if you subscribe to a new eSIM connection.

Steps to follow

• Ensure that the device is connected to the internet through WiFi

• Ensure that your device has the latest software version that supports eSIM

• Go to phone settings to activate eSIM and choose the cellular plan option

• Once you select the plan, the phone will prompt for the camera to be activated (or open the camera automatically).

• Once your camera is activated, scan the QR code and follow the instructions on your screen.

• If you are using two SIMs on your handset, you will need to configure one as a primary SIM and the other as a secondary SIM. This can be done once your eSIM is activated.

The eSIM comes with a one-time charge, plus VAT:

Du charges

• Dh20 if you’re transferring from a normal SIM to an eSIM. During the launch, it will waive off this charge till December 31, 2018.

• Dh55 if you are subscribing to a new prepaid connection

• Dh125 if you are subscribing to a new postpaid connection

Etisalat charges

• Dh25 if you’re transferring from a normal SIM to an eSIM.

• Dh55 if you are subscribing to a new prepaid connection.

• Dh125 if you are subscribing to a new postpaid connection.