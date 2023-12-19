The Hong Kong - Middle East Business Chamber (HKMEBC), dedicated to cultivating HK - Middle East bilateral commerce and trading relationships, is delighted to announce the signing of a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Private Office of Shaikh Ali Bin Rashed Al Maktoum. This significant partnership aims to foster collaboration and cultivate innovative alliances between the two organizations.
At the heart of this collaboration lies the shared vision of exchanging ideas and pursuing opportunities in the realm of sustainability, an area of profound importance to Shaikh Ali. The MoU represents a mutual commitment to addressing global challenges through the exploration of green technologies and green finance.
During Shaikh Ali's recent visit to Hong Kong, several noteworthy engagements took place, including meetings with esteemed organisations such as Sino Group, Towngas, the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, and Cyberport. These meetings revolved around the theme of sustainability, leading to fruitful exchanges of innovative ideas and best practices.
Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Shaikh Ali emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts in shaping a better world through sustainable practices. The alliance between HKMEBC and The Private Office of Shaikh Ali aims to leverage their respective expertise and networks to drive sustainable initiatives and contribute to a greener future.
As a leading business chamber in Hong Kong, HKMEBC is dedicated to fostering economic growth, promoting trade, and facilitating business partnerships between Hong Kong and the Middle East. The MoU with The Private Office of Shaikh Ali aligns perfectly with HKMEBC's mission and underscores its unwavering commitment to sustainable development.
As part of this collaboration, HKMEBC and The Private Office of Shaikh Ali will jointly initiate projects that harness green technologies and green finance to tackle pressing environmental challenges. These projects will strive to create a positive impact and contribute to the global sustainability agenda.
HKMEBC is honoured to form this partnership with The Private Office of Sheikh Ali and eagerly anticipates a fruitful collaboration that will drive sustainable innovation, foster economic growth, and strengthen ties between Hong Kong and the Middle East.