Ahmad Nawaz Khan, General Manager, Trofina Food ME Image Credit: Supplied

Trofina Food Middle East FZC LLC started its operation in Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah, one of the most advanced and environmentally friendly Trade Zones in the Middle East, in 2004, Since then, the company has gained in reputation for its excellent product portfolio within the UAE as well as in GCC & Africa. We are specialised in product customisation by clearly understanding customer needs by covering all GSO and local regulatory authority requirements. Our manufacturing strength is expanded in producing a good number of private labels in many countries.

The Trofina office at Hamriyah Free Zone Image Credit: Supplied

We own a food manufacturing facility that is estimated at 12,000 square metres, with a storage facility offering a capacity of around 250 containers. The factory is fully equipped with the latest in production technology and machinery. The Company has acquired FSSC 22000 V5, ISO 22000:2018 and HACCP certification along with Halal, ECAS and EQM for our products and maintains best industry standards. Trofina food’s product range compliments all food business sectors such as retail customers, small and large catering companies, hotels, dairy products manufacturers, and food processing industries.

The management as part of its commitment towards continuous improvement with the objective to achieve the customer and customer satisfaction is totally committed to the task of producing safe, wholesome and quality food products free from any adulteration as per international standards. The scope of the factory includes the manufacturing and supply of blended milk powders, dairy preparations, dry dessert mixes, coffee assortments, jams, honey, tomato paste, tea mixes, instant drink mix and hot chocolate mix.

Trofina food ME FZC LLC identifies, analyses, monitors and reviews factors that may improve our ability to satisfy our customers, recognizes that we have a unique set of stakeholders; owners, employees, customers, suppliers, etc., that have helped to maintain the customer satisfaction by ensuring qualified supply chain that meets up with international quality standards.