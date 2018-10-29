Dubai

GulfHost 2018, a hospitality exhibition, will kick off on Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, shedding light on the regional food industry and trends in consumer preferences.

The exhibition will host 2,500 brands across various segments in the industry, and comes amid sweeping shifts in customer preferences and as high-end hotels and mid-level options fight for market share with quick-service restaurants.

GulfHost will take place alongside other food exhibitions at the Trade Centre including Seafex, Yemmex, and The Specialty Food Festival.