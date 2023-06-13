Gulf Rock’s services shape the foundations for landscapes, cities and communities today for the future generations. Partnering with the Gulf region’s visionary leadership for decades, our work helps create resilient opportunities for communities to grow and thrive.
Established in 1985 in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, Gulf Rock has completed hundreds of projects with public and private sector partners. Our work is unnoticeable yet is distinctly present, having proudly helped to shape our clients’ visionary ambitions and expanding our reach to Saudi Arabia and Oman.
We provide long-term value to our clients and partners. As demonstrated in our extensive portfolio, we prioritise expertise and strategic planning to deliver long-term performance, value to the client, safety systems and greener operations that keep the future in mind.
With decades of working in the region, we have adapted Swedish methodology with essential learnings of the Gulf’s geography, geology and specific requirements to deliver successful projects.
Learning from our own experience and our study of best global practices, we will implement innovative practices along the entire processing chain and strategic action that lowers carbon emissions and reduces environmental impact.
Our services keep the bigger picture in mind. We continue to uphold our unsurpassed reputation for hard rock excavation. Characterised by its mining innovation and development leadership, the Swedish strategy emphasises strict safety and sustainability requirements.
Pairing our specialised knowledge with the region’s ambition for innovation, we have established our long-term sustainable growth to include ecological, social and cultural considerations.
Our services include: Underground Construction, Surface Earthworks, Rock Slope Engineering
- Drilling & Blasting, Rock Placement,Utility & Drainage Provisions ,Processing & Recycling
- Special Projects,Rock Supply
