The story of Tilda is one of unbroken success. Tilda was the first company to bring Basmati to the Western world over 50 years ago and has become an international food brand selling in over 70 countries across the globe, which includes Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, Africa, Middle East and Far East.
Tilda Middle East was established in 1992 and caters to retail/traditional outlets, HORECA and Royal palaces across Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Jordan, Morocco and Egypt. Tilda is the market leader in the Premium Basmati rice category in the Middle East.
Basmati remains at the very heart of Tilda and we are committed to selecting only the finest Basmati for all our products. Indeed, Tilda refuses to blend with inferior grains. In our quest for the very best Basmati, Tilda employs the latest technology and checks every batch of rice for purity, ensuring only the finest and purest rice reaches the consumers’ plate.
While rice remains the core product for Tilda, the brand has never stopped innovating. Our recently launched Tilda Ready to Heat products have taken the European markets by storm and soon will be driving a paradigm shift in how rice is consumed around the world. These Ready to heat Basmati rice meals consists of all-natural ingredients, no artificial preservatives and carry an 18-month shelf life while being kept in ambient temperature. This has allowed to us to target not just women, but men and also the younger audience who prefer convenience over food.
Tilda is proud of its reputation for uncompromising quality and commitment to sustaining the premium status of Basmati and the Tilda brand worldwide.
Tilda will be participating in Gulfood 2022 as a global brand and will be showcasing its entire range of rice products under Ebro Foods S.A. at Hall World Food S1-H40.
To learn more about Tilda, visit www.tilda.com/en-ae