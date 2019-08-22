They find there is a heavy price to be paid in access to the mainland if they don’t

People cross a street in Hong Kong. Anything that erodes Hong Kong’s status as a global financial centre would also hurt Chinese companies. Image Credit: Reuters

Sydney, Hong Kong: As antigovernment protests in Hong Kong intensified, KPMG issued a directive to its employees in the city: Don’t speak on behalf of the company in public. It went on to say that the firm supports China’s policy for governing Hong Kong.

PwC, another Big Four accounting giant, sent a similar message to staff telling them to avoid disclosing anything about the company on social media platforms.

This is the new reality for multinational businesses that have long grappled with a thorny question on China: What’s the price of access to Asia’s biggest economy? Beijing’s response to the protests, most notably its clampdown on Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., has provided one answer: compliance with the Communist Party’s worldview, from senior management on down.

“The Chinese government doesn’t see business as being separate from the state and it has made it clear that if you want to do business in China, you’d better toe the line,” said Steve Vickers, chief executive officer of political and corporate risk consultancy Steve Vickers & Associates, and the former head of the Royal Hong Kong Police Criminal Intelligence Bureau.

Businesses stick with party line

PwC said in an August 5 statement that it fully respects people’s right to freedom of speech, but regrets the escalation of violence related to the protests. The firm also condemned “the use of social media to spread false messages using the firm’s corporate identity” that it said were designed to mislead the public.

Cathay, Hong Kong’s flagship airline, has become a symbol of what happens when a company is judged to have crossed China’s red lines. After some of Cathay’s staff came out in support of the Hong Kong protests, state-backed firms imposed boycotts on the airline and mainland regulators threatened to block its access to Chinese airspace.

Within days, Cathay’s CEO resigned and the company acceded to a list of Beijing’s demands. At least three pilots have also left, one after he reportedly made comments about the protests to passengers on a flight to Hong Kong from Tokyo.

Few corporate targets are as big as Cathay, a Hong Kong icon whose business would be crippled if it lost access to China. Yet scores of other international companies — from automakers to fashion brands to banks — could easily find themselves in a similar position.

Tiptoeing over a minefield

HSBC Holdings Plc is a prime example. Founded in Hong Kong in 1865, the bank switched its base to London before the handover to China in 1997, yet still generates half its revenue in Asia, including mainland China.

On the protests, the bank has so far appeared unwilling to rein in its workforce, which stood at 238,000 full-time employees in June. According to the Financial Times, HSBC managers allowed staff in Hong Kong to attend a midweek demonstration in June, as long as they didn’t break the law.

“The bank has always respected our employees have their own personal views on political and social matters,” HSBC said in an email. That could be a risky stance. A cornerstone of HSBC’s strategy has been to leverage its foothold in Hong Kong to deepen its push into mainland China, where it already offers corporate and retail banking services.

The bank took a clearer stance on Thursday. In an advertisement in the Chinese-language Hong Kong Economic Times, HSBC said the rule of law is indispensable for the city. “We are very concerned about the recent social events and strongly condemn any violence and actions that disrupt social order,” the bank said in its ad. HSBC was already in an uncomfortable spot over Washington’s legal and political tussle with Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies Co., a major client of the bank. US prosecutors drew on HSBC’s relationship with Huawei to build its case against an executive at the telecommunications company, the FT reported.

China is still showing extreme restraint

China has plenty of reasons to show restraint. The government’s pressure tactics could backfire if international companies decide to leave the mainland or Hong Kong, taking with them technical expertise and good-paying jobs.

Anything that erodes Hong Kong’s status as a global financial centre would also hurt Chinese companies that rely on the city for offshore funding.

“This drives China straight toward what some US hawks seek: economic isolation,” said Victor Shih, associate professor of political economy and Ho Miu Lam Chair in China and Pacific relations at the University of California San Diego.

Even if China’s government eases up, international companies are unlikely to escape scrutiny from the country’s increasingly nationalistic online community. Several global brands, from Versace to Calvin Klein, have apologised in recent days after Chinese internet users called them out for products and company websites that identified Hong Kong as a distinct country, rather than being part of China.

A senior executive with a European luxury brand said the operating assumption for years has been to be careful with China and politics. Brands carefully monitor the local response to marketing and should be willing to cancel even high-budget initiatives if necessary.