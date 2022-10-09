The Abu Dhabi government will showcase more than 100 innovative digital initiatives and projects in the field of digital transformation at Gitex Global, it announced on Sunday.

In its eleventh year of participation, under the theme of ‘Leading the Digital Future’, more than 30 government and academic entities will be present at the Abu Dhabi government pavilion.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi, said: “The importance of Gitex Global 2022 lies in it being a global platform to enhance strategic partnerships between public and private sectors, explore new opportunities for meaningful cooperation with academia and major global technology companies to support Abu Dhabi’s digital agenda. Gitex is a great opportunity to exchange experiences and share knowledge about emerging technologies and global initiatives, thus contributing to accelerating digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

“With its participation at Gitex Global 2022, the Abu Dhabi government aims to showcase the achievements of the emirate in the areas of digital transformation and how we have built on those achievements, the latest of which was the transfer of all Abu Dhabi government services to the Abu Dhabi unified government services ecosystem TAMM. Through TAMM, government services were transformed to become 100 per cent digital services, allowing the community in Abu Dhabi to easily access all government services in the Emirate and achieve their transactions smoothly and quickly.”

The Abu Dhabi government pavilion will also host a series of events, including a ‘Capture the Flag’ competition, which is one of the most known cybersecurity competitions in the world. The ‘ethical hacking’ competition aims to enhance the skills of ‘ethical hackers’, a group of cybersecurity researchers who work to penetrate websites, apps and computer networks to test their security levels and anticipate hacking attacks that companies and government entities could be exposed to.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “We are pleased to organise the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion at this year’s event, enabling Abu Dhabi Government entities to showcase their new digital initiatives, explore innovative ideas, and adopt digital technologies that help them advance and succeed in the field of digital transformation.”