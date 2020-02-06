What can be done?

Ongoing reform efforts in the region will provide momentum over the next five years, but they need to be accelerated to challenges posed by oil market dynamics according to the IMF. Current IMF staff projections envisage continued fiscal consolidation in all GCC countries. These projected fiscal paths appear to be more consistent with fiscal gradualism.



Accelerating and sustaining adjustment in the long term will require broadening the scope of fiscal reforms. The measures to deliver the required fiscal consolidation and how to split them between revenue and expenditure require a tailored country-specific approach.



The IMF study has observed that faster economic diversification will not resolve the fiscal challenge on its own and countries will also need to increase their non-oil fiscal revenue. While the recent introduction of VAT and excises in some countries have opened up the potential for to build on this, the IMF study said the region needs to move from wide-ranging fees toward fewer broad-based taxes to diversify government revenues.



As part of longer term fiscal planning the IMF said governments will likely need to downsize. “Wider reforms, spending restraint and optimization toward areas with highest economic impact will be critical. Progress has already been achieved in some areas, such as reduction of energy and water subsidies in several countries. But there remains significant scope for rationalizing other categories of spending, including reforming the region’s large civil service and reducing public wage bills,” the report said.