ABU DHABI: The UAE Federal Budget over the coming three years carries forward a profound message that reaffirms the government's unswerving determination to forge ahead with its ambitious developmental and investment strategy with the ultimate goal of ensuring the well-being of our human capital, being the core and crux of our comprehensive developmental drive.

Recently approved by the Cabinet under His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Federal Budget comes to corroborate the pioneering development efforts made by the UAE to set a role model - not only for the region but rather by for the whole world - for prioritising human wealth, being the most cherished asset of the nation across all ages.

The largest across the country's history, this Federal Budget lays a central focus on augmenting FDI over the coming period while continuing to spend on all aspects related to sustainable development platforms.

Within this context, a total of Dh180 billion in spending packages has been allocated for the coming three years, Dh60.3 billion of which for 2019, a growth of 17.3 percent over 2018 - a move which adds to local and foreign departments' belief that the sustainable development index of the country is on a consistent rise, as well contributes to further advancing the country's rankings across global development indicators.

Going in unison with the UAE 2071 Centennial Plan to make the country the best in the world across all indices, the new ambitious budget reflects the determination of the UAE wise leadership, under President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, to honestly pursue the legacy of late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the epicenter of which is to continue to invest in human capital with the ultimate objective of ensuring social wellbeing and economic welfare.

This goes in harmony with the efforts made by all state departments to prioritise social development, security, health, and education, as reflected by the formation of the of the Federal Government, where high spending has been coupled with increasing corporate governance levels to ensure ideal execution of the country's all - embracing transformational evolution across all fields and platforms.