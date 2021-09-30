"I've always lived with a maximalist’s state of mind — everything is possible and anything is achievable,” says Tamara Machavariani, CEO, Rush Global.
“This requires hard work and the right leadership. Supervision has the capacity to translate vision into reality.
UAE’s greatest achievement
“I feel humbled and grateful to have such an amazing opportunity to be part of one of the UAE’s greatest achievements — Expo 2020. It is an enormous responsibility and pleasure at the same time to be a part of Expo 2020.
Inspiration from Sheikh Zayed
“I have always been inspired by the words of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He said, ‘I encourage women to work in positions that maintain respect and dignity as mothers and makers of generations.’”
“I want to thank all inspiring and hardworking women in the UAE and beyond. From Raja Al Gurg to Sara Al Madani, I have been influenced by several successful women in business. Their success inspired me to achieve great heights as a woman entrepreneur in the patriarchal industry of fruit and vegetables.
“I steadfastly pursue my dream with pride and pleasure, overcoming difficulties, obstacles, losses, and gains. My company stands on a strong foundation of hard work where we encourage people to work smarter to become more productive and create new opportunities,” says Machavariani.