At the heart of GNICE 2023 are the 23 exhibitors showcasing various immigration solutions. From visa experts to trusted study abroad solutions, the UAE’s leading immigration and citizenship companies gathered for the third annual event, offering visitors valuable guidance and support.
Ryan Aizaz Ul Ghani, Head of Operations, Middle East, Aussizz Migration & Education Consultants
It’s a great platform for us and my industry peers, where we can exchange information and experiences, it’s great to come together as an industry and have everyone in one space. It’s like a migration marketplace where we can see all that’s going on.
Carlos Quirin, Senior Sales Director, The Lakhani Group (TLG)
It’s been a marvellous experience. We’re here representing Portugal’s Golden Visa and we have had a lot of clients interested. It’s our third time here and people want to know more about the products and investments we have.
Hamid Javadi, Director, Y-Axis Canada
The event is good, there are a lot of exhibitors here which is helpful for Y Axis because we get to see the different services that companies are offering. We have a specific start-up visa programme for Canada offering permanent residency, which is proving popular with visitors.
Shakir Kantawala, Co-founder & Managing Partner, WingsWay Training Institute
GNICE proved to be a remarkable platform for showcasing our innovative learning solutions and programmes curated for everyone pursuing global career aspirations. Our various training courses are passports which bridge skill-gaps and empower individuals to navigate their bright futures in the global job market. WingsWay is that bridge between ambition and achievement and GNICE served a similar purpose for many visitors with migration aspirations.