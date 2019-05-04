Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail DB, the joint venture company between Etihad Rail, the developer of the UAE’s national railway network and Deutsche Bahn (DB) is set to provide ‘Shadow Operator’ services for Stage Two of the Etihad Rail project. The choice builds on the five years of expertise and Etihad Rail DB’s outstanding success in managing Stage One operations and maintenance.

In its ‘Shadow Operator’ role, Etihad Rail DB will aim to utilise its expertise and lessons learnt from Stage One to provide consultancy services to Etihad Rail in preparation for Stage Two. Services will include reviewing the design of Stage Two assets, developing Emiratisation requirements, drawing up operational procedures and safety management plans and assisting to ensure the project is delivered with the optimum operations cost.