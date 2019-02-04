Dubai: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, has announced new details surrounding the megaproject that is set to connect the emirates.
The rail network will connect all of the UAE’s major ports with distribution centres, and will link industrial hubs with urban and suburban communities, the company said in a statement.
The announcement came after the state-owned company completed the network design from Ghuweifat to Fujairah.
Following the recent financing approval for stage two of the network, Etihad Rail has signed a series of land lease agreements throughout the UAE to secure the rail network’s transport corridors in all the emirates.
Etihad Rail also unveiled a new logo and branding.
Operating under the directions of Shaikh Theyab Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, the new strategy and logo “reflect the company’s future vision to contribute to achieving the objectives of the UAE’s wise leadership and 2021 Vision; and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030,” the statement said.
Major international companies have already been pre-qualified and construction tenders have been released within schedule, the company said. “The new strategy reflects the company’s future aspirations to act as a catalyst for economic growth and to provide a safe and reliable means of transportation for future generations,” they added.