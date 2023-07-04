Abu Dhabi: The recently announced updates to UAE’s Energy Strategy will create at least 50,000 new green jobs by 2030, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

Additionally, the National Hydrogen Strategy, approved by the UAE Cabinet on Monday, will also create thousands of jobs in the hydrogen sector by 2050, said Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI. During a media briefing on Tuesday, the top officials revealed details of the updated version of energy strategies. The strategies were updated to meet its climate and net-zero commitments by 2050.

It is said that the UAE will invest between Dh150-200 billion by 2030 to ensure energy demand is met while sustaining economic growth, resulting in financial savings of Dh 100 billion, said the Minister. Al Mazrouei said, “We took on the task of updating the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 to accelerate the energy transition and increase the share of clean energy in our energy mix to become climate neutral by 2050 and help achieve our vision of a sustainable development.”

The updated Strategy will support the target of achieving a grid emission factor of 0.27 kg CO2/kWh by 2030, which is lower than the global average, to achieve net zero in the energy and water sectors by 2050. “It will also help the UAE more than triple the share of renewable energy by 2030 to stay on track with its climate change mitigation goals, as well as help increase the share of installed clean energy capacity in the total energy mix to 30 per cent by 2030,” said Al Olama.

National Hydrogen Strategy

With the National Hydrogen Strategy, the UAE hopes to reduce emissions in hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy industries, land transport, aviation, and sea freight, by 25 per cent by 2031 and 100 per cent by 2050. The country has set a goal to produce 1.4 million tonnes of hydrogen per annum (MTPA) by 2031, increasing to 15 MTPA by 2050.

The Strategy also establishes a hydrogen R&D centre and two hydrogen oases (a chain of hydrogen fueling stations) by 2030. At least ten steps and enablers have been identified within three main stages in the National Hydrogen Strategy to reach the targets set by 2031, explained the Minister. Al Mazrouei said, “It is a long-term plan to turn the UAE into a leading and reliable producer and supplier of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031.”

Al Olama said, “It involves tangible steps to establish two hydrogen oases and explore three future ones to consolidate the UAE’s position as a reliable producer and supplier of clean energy through enhancing hydrogen production capacities.”