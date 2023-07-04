Dubai: Emirates NBD shares surged by 6 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing the Dh16 mark for the first time in history, contributing to a remarkable increase in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). The DFM Index rose by 1.33 per cent, reaching its highest level since August 2015 at 3,930 points. The market’s liquidity reached Dh539.1 million.
Emirates NBD led the gains in Dubai along with Al Firdous Holding, Emirates Refreshments, Dubai Market, Emaar Development, and Deyaar.
The DFM index broke through the 3,910-point barrier for the first time in 8 years. Several stocks contributed to this milestone, including Union Properties, which increased by 3.5 per cent to Dh0.38, and Emaar Properties, which jumped by 1.9 per cent to Dh6.77 at the start of trading. Dubai Islamic Bank also saw a rise of 0.54 per cent to Dh5.54, while Deyaar experienced a leap of 2.79 per cent to Dh0.7.
Emaar Properties reached a five-and-a-half-year high of Dh6.81 shortly before mid-trading, adding to the overall positive market sentiment.