Dubai: The dairy company Al Rawabi’s large-scale biogas facility in Dubai is fully operational. The plant will be recycling organic waste from the company’s operations into clean.
“Moving to green energy puts us one step closer to a cleaner, more environmentally-friendly operation - Investing in this project is not only great for the planet, but also economical and makes sense from a business perspective,” said Abdallah Al Owais, Chairman, Al Rawabi.
The biogas facility’s operations will also yield numerous other benefits, such as the production of highly concentrated organic fertilizer of about 10 tons/day and 150 cubic metres of water per day. It will also generate 1.3 megawatts of green heat as well as protect ground water with a 90 per cent reduction in ammonia migration.
“This also brings to life the concept of circular economy, which the UAE has been aggressively pushing as part of its vision to achieve a more sustainable future,” said Ahmed Eltigani, Al Rawabi CEO, adding that the facility had so far generated a higher-than-normal return on investment, only a few months since it began its trial operations in June.
Al Rawabi said it hopes the biogas facility will enable the company to achieve a 30 per cent clean energy consumption vis-à-vis total energy used in its operations.