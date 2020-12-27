Dubai: Saudi Aramco has discovered four new oil and gas fields in the Kingdom, the Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced on Sunday, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Non-conventional oil was discovered in the Al Reesh oil field, north-west of the Dhahran, with tests showing a rate of 3,850 barrels per day (bpd).
The city, a major administrative center for the Kingdom’s oil industry, is located in the Eastern Province.
The discovery at the Al Reesh field is especially important, according to the minister, because it shows that it is possible to produce Arab extra light crude oil at the Tuwaiq Mountain Formation.
Non-conventional oil was also found in the Al Sarrah reservoir at the Al Minahhaz well, which is located south-west of the Ghawar oil field, and at the Al Sahbaa well in Dhahran.
Saudi Aramco discovered oil in the Al Ajramiyah well, the minister added. The well is located north-west of the city of Rafhaa in the Northern Borders Province on the Saudi-Iraqi border.