Dubai: Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro’s Power Transmission and Distribution (PT&D) division has secured new contracts to build substations and transmission lines in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India.

In the UAE, Larsen and Toubro’s PT&D has been awarded contracts to construct a 220kV Substation and three 132kV Substations. These additions will help meet the rising electricity demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In Saudi Arabia, PT&D said it would build a 380kV Substation and 380kV Overhead Line segments, reinforcing the central region’s 380kV network and aiding the country’s clean energy transition.

In India, PT&D plans to execute two 765kV Double Circuit Transmission Line packages, which are crucial for transporting power from the Jaisalmer/Barmer Renewable Energy Zone in Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh.

L&T said in a statement Monday that substations and transmission lines are crucial elements of the vast, interconnected electricity network.

It shared in a statement that “a strengthened grid speeds up clean energy transition and ensures reliable, resilient power supply.”

Larsen & Toubro, a $27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services, also secured an EPC contract for 1,800 MW Phase 6 of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai in January this year.

Additionally, during the morning trade, the shares of L&T were up 2.63 per cent at ₹3,776.75. Earlier this month, brokerages became optimistic about the company after it reported a 12 per cent increase in net profit for the June quarter.