Dubai: Gulf energy ministers backed OPEC+ ouput decision to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day. Bahrain’s oil minister said on Sunday that the OPEC+ decision was taken unanimously and after a thorough technical study of the global market conditions and developments, state news agency (BNA) reported.
Member states are keen to take decisions that aim to stabilise oil markets, and the group will study any economic developments to ensure the stability of global markets and supplies, and the balance between the interests of producers and consumers, the minister added.
Oman’s energy ministry echoed the statement and said that OPEC+ decisions are based on purely economic considerations, realities of supply and demand in the market.
The OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day “is in line with the group’s previous decisions in terms of being based on market data and its variables”, and it was important and necessary to reassure the market and support stability, the ministry added.
The ministry added that the decision was necessary to reassure the market and stabilise it.