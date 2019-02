Shipments from the four Arabian Gulf Opec countries that regularly export to the US — Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE and Kuwait — totalled less than 900,000 barrels a day last month, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking. That is around half the level they were when the output cuts began. Add in the declines from Opec’s West African producers, Nigeria and Angola, and the drop in the trans-Atlantic crude flow is even more dramatic, down by nearly 70 per cent since 2013.