Dubai: Siemens Energy has completed the expansion of its gas turbine manufacturing facility in Dammam. The hub has supplemented its manufacturing capacity with fully integrated services that includes repairs. This latest addition enables the hub to repair and overhaul equipment that would have otherwise have been sent overseas, reducing service time and cost.
The facility can manufacture a combination of up to 10 heavy-duty gas turbines and around 40 compression packages annually. Having delivered 26 compressor trains for strategic Saudi projects already, the facility will deliver more compression trains for other strategic projects in the Kingdom over the next few years.
After producing the first gas turbine in Saudi Arabia in 2016, Siemens increased its manufacturing and assembling capabilities to include compressor trains, water solution packages, process automation solutions, additive manufacturing capabilities, as well as rotor assembly and repair. “We’re keen on achieving the localization and content targets that are sought by the vision of the Crown Prince, who pays great attention to the concepts of local content,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi energy minister. “We strive to empower the energy sector.”
Saudi Arabia’s demand for electricity is rising with the growing population of around 34 million. The Kingdom faces a pressing demand for power that is estimated to grow over 30 percent to 120 gigawatts this decade.
“The technology delivered by this facility will support the country in its push for sustainability and decarbonization amid an expanding energy industry,” said Mahmoud Sulaimani, Managing Director of Siemens Energy in Saudi Arabia.