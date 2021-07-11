Dubai’s ENOC partners Misr Petroleum to blend lubricants in Egypt
Dubai oil major expands role in Egypt
Three-year partnership will raise operational efficiencies and ensure continuous supply
Dubai: ENOC Misr has signed an agreement with Misr Petroleum to blend and fill lubricants at the latter’s plant in Egypt. With this three-year partnership, ENOC Misr will ensure a continuous product supply in the market.
“The Egyptian economy has been able to mitigate the negative ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic; demonstrating its agility and resilience as the country continues to drive investments in critical infrastructure and employment opportunities,” said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC. “These instil confidence to invest in projects that serve the manufacturing and industrial sectors in Egypt and bolster our presence.
Misr Petroleum is one of the most prominent companies in the manufacturing and marketing of lubricants in Egypt for more than 60 years. The company established the largest oil mixing facility in Alexandria on 100,000 square meters in 1995 to mix and produce more than 200 types of motor oils, industrial oils and specialised oils.
With an annual production capacity of 150,000 to 180,000 tons, Misr Petroleum sources the latest types of additives to achieve the required performance levels for lubricating oils.
It also owns the largest oil analysis laboratory in Egypt and operates more than 1,500 petrol and diesel car fuel stations. ENOC Group owns and operates two Lubricant and grease manufacturing plants, located in Fujairah, and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in the UAE.