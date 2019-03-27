Abu Dhabi: Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry will lead a high-level delegation of UAE government officials and prominent businessmen to Panama in April to explore new growth opportunities across Latin America and the Caribbean region.

The weeklong trade mission starting on April 6 will coincide with the third Global Business Forum (GBF) Latin America which Dubai Chamber is hosting from April 9 to 10 in Panama City, Dubai Chamber said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the theme “Next Hubs, New Regions”, sessions and discussions at GBF Latin America — Panama 2019 will examine prospects for boosting Dubai’s non-oil exports and re-exports to Latin America beyond Dh2.1 billion and 207,000 tonnes accounted for in 2018.

Hamad Bu Amim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber described the high-level trade mission to Panama and GBF Latin America — Panama 2019 as an opportunity for UAE businessmen to learn more about the vast potential that exists in Latin America and network with key public and private sector stakeholders from the region.

“We are trying to build a network to support our businesses in Dubai so they know more about the opportunities for trade and investment internationally,” said Bu Amim.

“If they want to proceed, we want our people on the ground to help them close deals and connect with other businesses. We are also trying to promote Dubai through our overseas offices, facilitate more relationships and trade with Dubai, and attract more businesses to come to Dubai.”

The trade mission will include site visits to the Panama Canal, City of Knowledge, Colón Free Trade Zone where delegates will learn more about Panama’s business environment, economy and investment opportunities.

Heads of state, ministers, policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry experts from the UAE and various Latin American countries will take part in GBF Latin America, which is being organised by Dubai Chamber in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).