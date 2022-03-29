Abu Dhabi: Fuel retailer ADNOC Distribution opened the company’s first dedicated compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling station on Tuesday.
Located at Al Falah Street on Abu Dhabi Island, the station has been fully refurbished to offer natural gas vehicles (NGVs) access to convenient refueling in the city center.
The dedicated station is one of the 30 locations where CNG is offered at ADNOC service stations across the country.
“The demand for CNG has risen steadily in recent years – both with large scale businesses, including taxi companies, as well as every day consumers,” said Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution. “The new station aims to bring convenient, inner-city access to CNG fueling, with four dedicated pumps. We now have seven stations offering CNG located on Abu Dhabi Island, and many more throughout the UAE.”
ADNOC Distribution has been offering the alternative fuel at its service stations for more than a decade, with the first NGV conversions conducted in September 2010. To date, over 10,000 vehicles have been converted to operate on CNG. CNG burns more efficiently than conventional fuels, helping to reduce pollution and carbon footprint. It is also regarded as one of the safest, and most cost-efficient auto fuels available.