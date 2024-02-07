Dubai: The fuel retailer ADNOC Distribution recorded a slight fall in net profit for 2023, totalling Dh2.63 billion from Dh2.74 billion. The company, which has a growing presence in Saudi Arabia and Egypt alongside its UAE home market, has recommended a dividend totalling Dh1.28 billion (or 10.28 fils a share) for the second-half of 2023.
The dividend yield thus works out to 3 per cent.
The company's board of directors also approved entering a non-funded facility agreement for SR230 million with First Abu Dhabi Bank for a 12-month period, for new bank guarantees to support its further expansion in Saudi Arabia.
Revenues were up to Dh34.6 billion, from Dh32 billion for 2023, with free cashflow rising 18.7 per cent.