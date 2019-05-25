He said that as 2.5 billion people move to urban areas, mostly in Asia and Africa, the transition from non-consumer to consumer would drive a growing demand for energy that no single source can meet. Oil and gas will remain essential to the global energy mix and the basis for a wide range of modern consumer products. He said that earlier this year, Adnoc published a survey that showed that a workplace with technological innovation was a more attractive environment to young people. In many countries, oil and gas lacks that association, he said. “In 2019, we are still making breakthroughs, but we are failing to tell our own innovation story in an exciting and compelling way and that should be a priority because the biggest risk to our industry is not competition from other energy sources, but competition for talent.” The fact is, he said. the modern oil company is absorbing, embedding and applying cutting edge technology at every step of the production process. He said Adnoc is rolling out the use of predictive analytics to reduce maintenance costs by up to 20 per cent.