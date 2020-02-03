The Jebel Ali area will hos the gas reservoir project being developed by Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The venture brings together Adnoc and Dusup. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Dubai are to jointly develop a gas reservoir, called “Jebel Ali Project” to support the UAE economy and ensure sustainable growth.

In a statement, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, said: "Together with my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum (Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai), we witnessed the announcement of Jebel Ali Project gas reservoir that Adnoc will develop in collaboration with Dusup..."

This venture will be a "new source of energy supplies to support national economy and sustainable growth plans in UAE."

Dubai Supply Authority (Dusup) is responsible for "providing energy for Dubai by sourcing and distributing natural gas and LNG" to fuel the generation of power and production of water.

"We add significant value to Dubai by providing safe uninterrupted receipt, storage, production and transmission of natural gas and LNG through reliable infrastructure, effective operations and strategic planning," the company's mission statement notes.

Second mega-alliance

This would be the second big alliance featuring Dubai and Abu Dhabi companies - in early 2018, the formation of such a partnership beween Emaar and Aldar Properties was announced. The plan, announced at the time, was to create Dh30 billion worth of joint investment projects.

Sharjah's gas find