Tesla chief Elon Musk fired off a tweet on Friday indicating that he is disconnecting from Twitter, perhaps in favor of popular news and discussion platform Reddit.
Kicking the Twitter habit would be a radical change for the colorful serial entrepreneur who is known for tweeting so freely that he landed in hot water with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which accused him of misleading investors on the platform.
“Not sure about good of Twitter,” Musk told his more than 29 million followers in a series of rapid-fire tweets.