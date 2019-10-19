Multi-billionaire tech mogul regularly switches to new smartphones and destroys old ones

Elon Musk Image Credit: AFP

San Francisco: Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk regularly switches to new smartphones and destroys old ones for security purposes, according to a court document.

"For security purposes, Musk regularly changes his cellular device, at which time his old device is imaged, wiped clean, and stored or destroyed," The Business Insider reported on Friday citing the October 14 document.

The document is part of a lawsuit introduced by the British diver Vernon Unsworth in opposition to Musk claiming defamation after the Tesla CEO referred to as him a "pedo guy" on Twitter last year.

Meanwhile, Musk suggested that using a mini-submarine to save soccer team and their coach who were trapped inside a cave in Thailand.

Though, Musk later apologised to Unsworth and deleted the tweet.