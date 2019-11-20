Dubai: Egypt’s new sovereign wealth fund is looking to more oil-rich Gulf countries to drum up foreign investment, as the Arab world’s most populous nation presses on with the next phase of its planned economic revival.

After launching a $20 billion investment platform with the UAE, Egypt’s fund is now setting its sights on Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman as partners, its chief executive officer, Ayman Soliman, said in an interview in Dubai.

The partnerships could take several forms “including setting up investment platforms or funds,” Soliman said.

Talks with Oman are at the most advanced stage, and could be completed by the end of 2019, and Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have “an appetite to invest in Egypt”.

Egypt’s first sovereign wealth fund, which was established last year with paid-in capital of five billion pounds ($310 million) and 200 billion pounds authorised capital, comes as the government tries to revive the nation’s economy. That bid began in earnest in 2016 with the devaluation of the pound and the securing of a $12 billion, three-year loan from the International Monetary Fund.

The fund is looking to tap into under-utilized state assets and attract investors in several key sectors. It targets managing as much as 60 billion pounds worth of assets, some of which it will own.

Partnerships, such as the one for an investment platform reached with the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Development Holding, are key to realising that goal.

“We want to replicate that sort of partnership with Oman, Saudi and Kuwait,” Soliman said, adding that the talks now are on how “we can collaborate”.

Projects under the UAE platform will be handled via a 50-50 partnership, unless otherwise agreed, and the entity will start with companies in the banking and non-banking financial sectors, as well as agribusiness and petrochemicals, Soliman said. The two sides may also invest in greenfield projects

Egypt will offer assets, including land, buildings and existing companies, and has access to liquidity, while the UAE will provide funding.

Soliman said the fund had seen investor interest from the West, Asia and Egypt, and is planning an Asian roadshow.