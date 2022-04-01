Dubai: Dubai-based fleet operator Gulf Navigation slipped back into profitability in 2021, recording Dh60 million in net profit against losses of Dh285 million a year ago. Changes to the company’s operating model and a focus on profit-generating services helped turn the tide for the company.

In addition, the emphasis on flexible contracts with clients and exits from unprofitable lines helped with the bottom-line. But the company will have to deal with accumulated losses of Dh668.90 million, representing 65.6 per cent of the capital.

This was a result of the write-off from the sinking of a GL-1 vessel last year, and lower revenues after the COVID-19 on the global shipping and logistics industry.

In a statement, the management said that focus now will be on ‘stabilising the vessels’ performance’ by overcoming the challenges from the pandemic. In particular, the group is negotiating a refinance for the vessels at a lower rate.

Debt restructure

Loans worth more than Dh300 million were restructured and refinanced under flexible terms last year, which will “support the company's financial and operational performance for the coming years”.

“The company's success in the debt restructuring process reflects the banks' confidence in the company's assets and its management that is determined to continue on the path of ‘corrective approach’,” said Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman. “The focus during the next few years will be on enhancing revenues and improving profit margins through effective fleet management, stabilizing the performance of the vessels and chartering them to reliable customers on a long-term basis, which will pave the way for the company to expand, grow and increase its maritime fleet.

“The company is currently enjoying a stability phase supported by the cost control measures pursued by the company's management and the continued focus on the strategy of growth and expansion.”

Revenue drop

The pandemic enforced challenges saw revenues drop to Dh122 million from Dh143 million, while group-wide assets were at Dh834 million and down from Dh862 million. So, reporting a net profit would represent some relief from a difficult year. “Despite the continuing challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic regionally, Gulf Navigation was able to achieve remarkable growth in various areas of its business, driven essentially by the support of the UAE government and its efforts to lift the economy and help it recover, which in turn enabled us to achieve such results,” said the Chairman.