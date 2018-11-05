Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree on Monday appointing Judge Zaki Bin Azmi as the Chief Justice of the Dubai International Financial Centre’s (DIFC) court. The decree will come into effect on November 14, 2018.

Shaikh Mohammad also issued another decree appointing Judge Omar Juma Mohammad Al Fujair Al Muhairi as Deputy Chief Justice. This decree will come into effect from the date of its issuance.