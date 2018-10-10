Dubai: Dubai Parks and Resorts pulled in more than 1.96 million visits in the first nine months, which is a 33 per cent gain on the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2018, the development in Jebel Ali recorded over 501,000 visits compared to 479,000 last year. August saw an increase as it benefited from the Eid holidays, while September was relatively slow down as the new school year started. The “Q3-18 visits are in line with, and reflect, the expected impact of seasonality,” Dubai Parks and Resorts said in a statement.

“The first nine months of the year delivered a 33 per cent increase in visits compared to last year, despite the seasonal slowdown of the third quarter,” said Mohammad Al Mulla, CEO and Managing Director, DXB Entertainments. “The Lapita Hotel average occupancy has seen a steady increase this year reaching 59 per cent in the first nine months, compared to 30 per cent last year. As we head into our peak fourth quarter we are optimistic that we will continue on this growth trajectory.”