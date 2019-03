The extraordinary architecture is already becoming visible on the horizon, with construction of the Expo site on track and well advanced. About 40,000 workers are due on site during peak construction in the coming months. Expo 2020 has also been a catalyst for other projects in the Emirate. In line with the history of important technological breakthroughs unveiled at World Expos, Expo 2020 Dubai is working with its partners, international participants, businesses, innovators and even students to develop the next era of ground-breaking innovations.