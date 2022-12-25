The Dubai Free Zones Council organised an interactive workshop to facilitate integrated services and users’ digital journey across all free zones in Dubai, in collaboration with the Dubai Model Centre and the Digital Dubai Authority.

The workshop also addressed the development of standards and capabilities to facilitate services and procedures for establishing and conducting businesses digitally, with the aim of contributing to positioning Dubai as a global hub for opportunities, skills, and investments, especially in the fields of digital economy and knowledge, innovation, and technology-based sectors.

The workshop was attended by Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant to The Secretary General of Dubai Freezones Council, and representatives of the various free zones in Dubai.

During the workshop, the Dubai Model Centre delivered a presentation on the Services 360 policy, which ensures the provision of integrated, customised, smooth, and proactive services that anticipate future needs. Dubai Digital Authority also presented a comprehensive vision of digitizing life in Dubai and building an integrated journey in the smarter city of the future.

The workshop highlighted the opportunity to unify the names of government services within free zones, and design future services in line with the Services 360 policy by focusing on customers’ needs and achieving efficiency by focusing on users’ digital experience.

Dr. Al Matrooshi highlighted that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to make Dubai a global digital capital and a model in integrated services that prioritise the customer. He mentioned that free zones in Dubai are an essential part of this commitment to advance the services system and the journey of customers and partners and supports boosting its contribution to the digital economy and Dubai’s GDP to Dh250 billion by 2030.

“The proactive approach and the anticipation of future needs, whether at the level of services or the digital infrastructure required to facilitate customer experiences and attract companies, entrepreneurs, and investors, was behind the conceptualisation of free zones in Dubai. It set an unprecedented step in the region and wrote an exceptional success story for Dubai. This is approach we are continuing into the next stage.”

Eman Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of Dubai Model Centre, emphasised on the importance of collaboration for the ultimate goal of reaching the vision of the Services 360 policy and create a more unified government.

Dr. Moza Suwaidan, Director of Strategy and Innovation at Digital Dubai, said: “Our mission at Digital Dubai is to digitalise every aspect of life for people in the emirate, in an effort to make their lives easier and happier with advanced technology and cutting-edge smart services. We are constantly looking to expand our network of partners and collaborations in that regard, and with that in mind, we are delighted to be working with the Dubai Free Zones Council to organise this interactive workshop, which supports our objectives, and offers a platform for bringing other entities onboard to contribute towards creating a smoother digital experience and facilitate access to integrated services across all free zones in Dubai.”