Dubai: Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of Dubai Economy, is going on a second investment promotion mission to the US this month in a bid to further strengthen its bilateral relations.

The campaign, which will take place from September 15 to 22, will visit the cities of Indianapolis and Detroit.

The main objective is to strengthen ties in the fields of technologies, health care and life sciences, agriculture, education, aerospace, transportation, and infrastructure, as well as highlight partnership opportunities and knowledge between the UAE and the US in the field of exports and investments.

A number of top executives from Dubai Exports, leading free zones in the Emirate, the US-UAE Business Council, and the Emirates Airlines Group will be part of the mission led by Dubai FDI.