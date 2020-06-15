Dubai: The Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) is back in full operational mode, including the issuing of tenders.
“While we continue to navigate a global economic slowdown, we must also be prepared to bounce back,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC. “We have been diligent in our effort to ensure the Dubai Diamond Exchange is ready to accommodate tenders safely.”
In Dubai, the highest traded commodities by value in 2019 were gold, jewellery and diamonds, accounting for Dh370 billion and a 7 per cent growth on 2018. In Abu Dhabi, the value of trading in precious metals and gemstones reached Dh5.42 billion in the first quarter of 2020, up from Dh4.03 billion year-on-year.