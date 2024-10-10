Dubai: du Telecom announces its newly revamped Business-to-Business (B2B) portfolio, unveiling two new operating sub-brands joining du Business: du Tech and du Infra.

As du's existing operating business sub-brand, du Business provides end-to-end solutions backed by a best-in-class 5G and Fibre network. It supports organizations and acts as the crucial backbone of their digital journey.

Leading the charge with advanced ICT solutions, du Tech focuses on sectors such as government, large enterprises, and SMEs. Its offerings include data centre, hybrid cloud, cyber security, IoT, AI, and blockchain.

du Infra guarantees a seamless and secure data flow, optimizes network operations for businesses and government agencies, and delivers cutting-edge and robust network infrastructure and services. Its role is to provide secure and trusted network solutions, streamlining operations for companies and institutions venturing into digital frontiers.

du Tech delivers comprehensive ICT solutions, whereas du Business remains the backbone offering core connectivity solutions and services.