DUBAI: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, EITC, said on Saturday that the inaugural Dubai Pulse customer, the Department of Economic Development, DED, in Dubai, has successfully migrated all of their data centres and applications to the cloud-based platform.

Launched by the Smart Dubai Office in partnership with du, Dubai Pulse offers virtual solutions to cater to web, application, database and shared services on the Smart City platform. DED has fully utilised the cloud-based Dubai Pulse platform since first announcing their commitment to Dubai Pulse at GITEX Technology Week 2017.