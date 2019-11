Blockbuster films “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” boost entertainment giant in last quarter

The logo for The Walt Disney Company appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Image Credit: AP

San Francisco: Walt Disney Co. on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly results, fuelled by the release of blockbuster films “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” as it prepared for its new streaming television service.

Disney profit in the recently ended quarter was $1.05 billion (Dh3.86 billion), down from $2.3 billion a year ago, on revenue that grew 34 per cent to $19.1 billion.

The slump in profits came as Disney absorbed key film and television operations of 21st Century Fox and geared up for its launch of the streaming service Disney+ that aims to compete globally against Netflix and others.

“We’ve spent the last few years completely transforming The Walt Disney Company to focus the resources and immense creativity across the entire company on delivering an extraordinary direct-to-consumer experience,” said Disney chief executive Robert Iger.

“We’re excited for the launch of Disney+ on November 12.”

Iger said the company reached a deal for the service to be on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, the latest distribution agreement for Disney+.

Revenues in the past quarter were boosted by a 52 per cent rise in Disney’s studio operations with box office hits “The Lion King,” “Toy Story 4” and “Aladdin” fuelling gains.

Disney has become the biggest Hollywood player with the acquisition of studio and TV assets from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox.