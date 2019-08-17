DUBAI. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dewa, has issued its 6th annual Sustainability Report, summarising Dewa’s efforts to promote social and economic sustainability as well as provide a sustainable model for energy and water.

The report focuses on ways to support economic growth without damaging the environment, and highlights Dewa’s achievements in sustainability, according to a Dewa statement issued on Saturday. It also outlines Dewa’s future sustainable performance objectives in cooperation with all stakeholders to ensure alignment with government objectives, including its own, to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, 2030. Dewa is also implementing and adopting the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact while adhering to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, TCFD.

“This report comes as part of our efforts to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in general, especially Dubai’s, to be a global centre for sustainability and green economy. We aim to emphasise our commitment to transparent cooperation with all our partners and stakeholders as well as identify our performance and sustainable practices to encourage a culture of sustainability among them and involve them in our path to promote sustainability,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa.

Dewa also announced that it has awarded the Strabag Dubai LLC, Strabag AG, Andritz Hydro and Ozkar consortium the construction contract for the Dh1.437 billion pumped-storage hydroelectric power station at Hatta.