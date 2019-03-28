Damac handed over 4,100 homes in 2018 and its best total to date

Dubai: Damac Properties handed over more than 4,100 homes during 2018 and the highest annual tally it has reached since inception.

Many of these were within its Damac Hills community, and there were also those at the Damac Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts Dubai.

Hussain Sajwani, Chairman, said: “In 2018, we maintained our pace of completion, even as the market continues to correct itself, remaining committed to our customers and to our mission of delivering dream homes and unique living concepts.”