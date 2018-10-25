Seatrade Maritime Middle East (SMME), taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 29 to 31, will further strengthen Dubai’s status as a leading regional and international maritime hub.

“More than ever, the strategically located Dubai is poised to play a pivotal role in the continued progress and development of the many aspects of international trade and the global maritime community, specifically in the shipping segment,” says Chris Hayman, Chairman of Seatrade, adding, “This year’s edition will again encourage maritime professionals to network, do business, strengthen and nurture new relationships while hearing about industry topics within relevant and comprehensive conference sessions.”

The event is organised by UBM, which organises over 300 market-leading B2B events globally every year. Its maritime portfolio boasts 10 global exhibitions and conferences and three awards programmes in London, Dubai and Hong Kong.

The region’s largest gathering of shipping and maritime industry decision makers, SMME biennially attracts 8,000 attendees from across 90 countries.

The international participants take advantage of the platform to do business with ship owners, operators, ship managers, charterers, superintendents, senior management, and other industry professionals involved in the procurement of equipment and services within the maritime, offshore, oil and gas, and ports industries.

The agenda of the 2018 edition will revolve around autonomous shipping and automation, fuels of the future, digital and cyber technologies, and environmental challenges within the shipping industry. One of the key highlights of this year’s event is a debate, which will turn the spotlight on the critical issue of the industry’s preparedness to adopt digital technology.

This year’s show also boasts a unique conference line-up, discussing key issues concerning the maritime sector, with key personalities confirming their participation.

Benchmarking the sector

The Seatrade Maritime Awards, taking place on October 28 and celebrating its 15th year, will recognise the very best of maritime success from across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. Held as part of the UAE Maritime Week, the Seatrade Maritime Awards is the must-attend maritime awards event of the year bringing together hundreds of key maritime industry leaders and government officials.