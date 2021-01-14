Dubai: The apparel brand Giordano has opened its largest flagship store - all of 3,600 square feet at Jeddah's Corniche Commercial Center. This also presented an opportunity for the label to go in for trending store designs, whereby the merchandise is presented in different ways for customers’ easy visualization of style.
“Our customers have been the main focus in the design of our new C.I.M. (Customers In Mind) stores," said Ahmedullah Abdul Hadi, Chief Operating Officer, Giordano Saudi Arabia. "We have endeavored to improve our customers' shopping experience, enabling them to mix and match items and avail of excellent quality apparel at great value.”
The plan is to aggressively expand operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia powerful presence. In 2020, 10 new Giordano stores were opened in Saudi Arabia, Mauritius, and Kenya.
“It is essential that Giordano, as a truly customer centric brand, be made accessible across all geographies and cultures,” said Ishwar Chugani, Managing Director of Giordano Middle East.