Dubai: Film theatre company Cinepolis has partnered with Al Tayer Group to build and operate cinemas across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The entertainment giant will introduce its Cinepolis’ cinema-going experience — high-touch theatre concepts, including Luxury, Premium, Macro XE, 4D Emotion technology and child-friendly Cinepolis Junior auditoriums — to Gulf audiences for the first time.

Over the next five years, the joint venture is expected to establish Cinepolis as a leading player in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain.

In Saudi Arabia, Cinepolis and Al Tayer Group have partnered the Al Hokair Group, a leading hospitality and entertainment operator in the Mena region.

The statement said the joint venture has recently been granted a cinema operating licence by the Saudi General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM), and plans were in motion to open film theatres in 15 major cities across Saudi Arabia.