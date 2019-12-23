China’s benchmark stock gauge suffered its first drop of more than 1% in six weeks Image Credit: Reuters

Shanghai: China’s benchmark stock gauge suffered its first drop of more than 1% in six weeks after a state-backed fund said it would reduce its stakes in some tech companies.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.4% on Monday, its biggest decline since Nov. 11. The CSI 300 Index slumped 1.3%, its fourth consecutive retreat, with technology-related shares leading the losses.

Three stocks that have surged at least 73% this year tumbled after the state-backed China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund said it would reduce its holdings in them. Goke Microelectronics Co. fell by the 10% daily limit, while Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. dropped 5.1% and GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc. slumped 6.7%.

The stake cuts were seen sending a bearish signal to investors.

“The drop today was mainly due to mutual funds using the state fund cutting stakes as a catalyst to lock in gains before year’s end,” said Wu Yuefeng, fund manager at Funding Capital Management (Beijing) Co. “Investors are pricing in for the worst in the immediate term.”